Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Exponent posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

EXPO stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. Exponent has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after buying an additional 373,892 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 731.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

