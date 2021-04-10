Zacks: Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $1.05. L Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 194.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.78. 3,030,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,873. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

