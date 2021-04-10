Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

RWT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 668,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,035. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

