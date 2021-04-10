Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 285,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,196. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 432,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

