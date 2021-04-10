Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $826.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.90 million and the lowest is $820.96 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB remained flat at $$80.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,161,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,357. Trimble has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Trimble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

