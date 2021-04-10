Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.41. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total transaction of $6,064,110.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,202,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $442.67 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $304.51 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

