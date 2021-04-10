Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce earnings of $4.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.80 and the lowest is $4.27. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $21.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $376.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $380.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

