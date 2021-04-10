Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

