Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

