Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Hold

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

