Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Strong-Buy

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Get SWK alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. SWK has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SWK will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in SWK by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SWK by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SWK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.