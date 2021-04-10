Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Hold

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.77. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,128 shares of company stock valued at $17,587,672. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

