Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 48.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $29,276.14 and approximately $264.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,147,327 coins and its circulating supply is 16,147,327 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

