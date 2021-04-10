Zebi Token (ZEBI) Tops One Day Volume of $22,337.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $22,337.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 90.8% higher against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00747776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.66 or 0.99672599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00713630 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 995,452,270 coins and its circulating supply is 750,074,307 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.