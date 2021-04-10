Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $2,169,125.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,114.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00.

ZM opened at $322.65 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

