Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ZURVY opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

