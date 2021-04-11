-$0.04 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 613,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,676. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

