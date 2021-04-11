$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Vonage also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Vonage has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

