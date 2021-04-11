$0.17 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 1,180,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,808. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $209,529. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 42.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,334,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

