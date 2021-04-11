$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.