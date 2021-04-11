$0.36 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,970. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

