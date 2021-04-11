$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

