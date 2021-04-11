$0.55 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

