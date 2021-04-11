$0.68 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.98. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,363,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,356,746. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

