$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.87. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 282,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,007. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $501,604. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

