-$0.85 EPS Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($1.16). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 434,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Exterran by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.