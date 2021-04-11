$0.88 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. HP reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in HP by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in HP by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 83,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in HP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 13,918 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,849 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,827. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. HP has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

