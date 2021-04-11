$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $823.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

Shares of DLR opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

