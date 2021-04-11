$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. SAP posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

