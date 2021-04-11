$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. BRP reported sales of $916.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 294,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. BRP has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

