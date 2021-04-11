$1.50 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

