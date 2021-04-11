$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. 491,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

