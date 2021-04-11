100 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.70 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

