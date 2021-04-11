1,108 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $502.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.40 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.