$163.51 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $163.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $166.02 million. Employers reported sales of $188.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $664.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $673.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $689.52 million, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $702.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIG. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Employers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Employers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.32 on Friday. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

