1,635,531 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,635,531 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.22.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

