$168.80 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $168.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFI. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Unifi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unifi by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 47,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,439. Unifi has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

