$180.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $180.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.80 million and the highest is $192.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $176.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $877.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $879.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $992.75 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.58. 157,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,895. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

