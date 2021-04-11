187,571 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

