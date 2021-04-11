$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.27. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

