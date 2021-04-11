$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HRL traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

