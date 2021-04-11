$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Trane Technologies reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year sales of $13.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 821,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,521. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

