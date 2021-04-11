2,050 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,564. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.