$272.32 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $272.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.34 million and the highest is $275.40 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after buying an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in CyrusOne by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. 402,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

