2,804 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SCHN opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

