$3.28 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.79. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,393,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.88. 1,370,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,702. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.