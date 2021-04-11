$3.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 704.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 328,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit