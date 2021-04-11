$3.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 704.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 328,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

