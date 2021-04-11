3,434 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 448,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,357. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

