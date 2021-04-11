3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.95

3M (NYSE:MMM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $198.95 and last traded at $198.66, with a volume of 11612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.72.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.73.

Get 3M alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.