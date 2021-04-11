3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

NYSE:MMM opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

